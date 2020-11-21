STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tottenham are contenders for Premier League title this season, says Pep Guardiola

Currently, Tottenham are placed at the second spot in the 2020-21 Premier League standings while City is in the 10th spot. Both teams will be locking horns against each other later today.

Published: 21st November 2020 02:46 PM

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Tottenham Hotspur are serious contenders to win the Premier League this season under Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho was appointed as the manager of Tottenham last year and he has managed to change the fortunes of the club to a certain extent.

"He's done really good, as always in all the clubs he's managed. The numbers speak for themselves. They dropped points against West Ham and Newcastle in the last minute - imagine the points if they hadn't," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"They are contenders. The quality they've got is always there. They qualified for the Champions League for four or five years and reached the final. They have been a good team since Pochettino took over. It is a fantastic squad," he added.

City have lost their two matches against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions, including a 2-0 defeat in last season's corresponding fixture.

City's tally of 12 points from seven league games this season is the fewest collected by a Guardiola-managed side.

"We are getting better. But I don't want to focus on Tottenham - they are not my concern. We have a lot of games coming up and it is important we look to get everyone back fit," said Guardiola. 

