Bengaluru FC let slip two-goal advantage against FC Goa as match ends in draw  

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

In the lead-up to the Bengaluru FC versus FC Goa clash on Sunday, there was a lot of talk on how the former had been utterly dominant in their head-to-head contests. After their entry into the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2017-18, the Blues had emerged victorious five times. Goa, fielding a new-look team, were keen to change that record and herald a new era under Juan Ferrando.

To begin with, it looked like the Gaurs would not be able to break that jinx. Goa were 0-2 down with 33 minutes left to play at Fatorda Stadium. But their players never gave up and new signing Igor Angulo, who impressed throughout the contest with his clever and pacey runs, scored two goals in about three minutes to help his team snatch a 2-2 draw.

Bengaluru, who are also known for their solid defence, will be disappointed to let the game slip. Cleiton Silva and Juanan were the scorers for Carles Cuadrat’s men. In the later stages of the game, both teams created chances, but neither could find that winning goal.

Initially, both coaches came up with interesting starting XIs, with key midfielders missing. If Dimas Delgado warmed the bench for Bengaluru, Brandon Fernandes did not find a spot in the Goa line-up. The latter was introduced in the 65th minute when they were two down, and his inclusion worked wonders. Dimas came on after the 72nd minute.

Goa were a different unit after Fernandes walked in. They were able to penetrate and pose a threat, with him being the main man. He played an important role in the comeback, getting involved in the build-up in the final third for both goals.

Before those two goals, Goa might have dominated possession, but Bengaluru looked more dangerous with the ball on their feet. In the first half, they posed some serious questions to the Goa defence. That pressure paid dividends with Silva scoring the first goal in the 27th minute and Juanan in the 57th, but Angulo spoiled the Bengaluru party when they were getting ready for it.