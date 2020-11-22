STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

La Liga: Injury depleted Real Madrid held 1-1 by Villarreal

Madrid was missing Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde due to injury.

Published: 22nd November 2020 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois collects the ball ahead of Villareal's Carlos Bacca. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

VILLARREAL: Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois gave away a penalty as a Real Madrid side missing several players drew 1-1 with Villarreal in the Spanish league on Saturday.

In only his second appearance of the season, striker Mariano Diaz scored a goal three minutes after kickoff in a promising start for Madrid at Villarreal’s Estadio de la Cerámica.

But Spain striker Gerard Moreno levelled from the penalty spot in the 76th after Courtois cut down Samuel Chukwueze while trying to reach the ball.

Unai Emery’s Villarreal remained unbeaten in all competitions at home this campaign. The draw left it in second place, one point behind leader Real Sociedad which plays at Cádiz on Sunday.

The slip by Madrid came a round after it was beaten 4-1 at Valencia, when Courtois was unable to stop three penalties. Zinedine Zidane’s side stayed in fourth place.

Madrid was missing Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde due to injury. Casemiro, Éder Militão and Luka Jovic were unavailable after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“We were missing very important players, but that can’t be an excuse. We have a deep enough squad to compete in every game,” said defender Nacho Fernández, who started in place of Ramos.

Despite the absences and having to play the little-used Díaz up front, Zidane still had a starting 11 containing Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Raphael Varane and Eden Hazard, who returned after one round out with a coronavirus infection.

Also back was Dani Carvajal in his first match since injuring his right knee in September. The right-back placed a short cross for Díaz to head home after he held off his marker.

Madrid controlled the rest of the first half, but the hosts improved after the restart and pushed the action into Courtois’ area.

After Dani Parejo and Moreno had both gone close with shots, Emery sent on Chukwueze and Pervis Estupiñán. The reinforcements linked up to produce the equalizer when Estupiñán sent a long ball into the box to meet Chukwueze’s run, and Courtois rushed out and swept him off his feet.

Madrid finished the match defending its point.

“We worked hard, got our goal, and had the feeling that we could have gotten a better result,” Moreno said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mariano Diaz Villarreal Thibaut Courtois La Liga
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp