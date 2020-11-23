Upcoming Champions League match my only concern: Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's record 'doesn't feel like a big moment'

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asserted that the club's recent feat "doesn't feel like a big moment" and his only concern at the moment is the team's upcoming Champions League match against Atalanta.

Liverpool secured a 3-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League here on Monday. With this dominating win, Klopp's side set a new club record for their longest unbeaten streak at home.

The victory means that Liverpool have now gone 64 Premier League games without defeat at home. This Reds team has moved clear of the previous best of 63 successive league matches without a loss at Anfield under Bob Paisley between 1978 and 1981.

"It's really difficult to achieve something like this but when you think about how tight a lot of games were then it doesn't happen just like this. You have to really dig in for that and the boys did that. I said it a few times before, we really enjoy playing here. It's our ground, it's our home, everything feels home - even when the people are not here. It doesn't feel right but we have to do it and we are happy that we can play," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"So, what the boys put out there on the pitch performance-wise is absolutely incredible and it's the only reason for the number. Obviously, it's pretty tricky and pretty difficult to set records for this incredible club because our fathers or grandfathers, they were obviously pretty good. So having this record now, I'm happy for the players but it doesn't feel like a big moment, to be honest, because we play on Wednesday and that's actually my only concern at the moment," he added.

During the match, Jonny Evans scored an own goal in the 21st minute, handing Liverpool a 1-0 lead. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino then netted one goal each in the 41st and 86th minute respectively to guide their side to a comfortable win.

The victory moved Liverpool up to second place on the Premier League table with 20 points, behind Tottenham on goal difference. Liverpool will now take on Atalanta in the Champions League on November 26.