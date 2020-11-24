STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

WATCH | Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli shows off cricketing skills with 'outrageous catch'

English footballer Dele Alli took to Twitter on Monday and shared a video of him playing cricket with his teammates.

Published: 24th November 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: English footballer Dele Alli, who plays as a midfielder for Tottenham Hotspur and the England national team, recently stunned everyone by pulling off an "outrageous catch" while playing cricket with his Premier League teammates.

Alli took to Twitter on Monday and shared a video of him playing cricket with his teammates. In the video, after the batsman hit the ball, Alli deflected the ball by his foot before taking the catch.

The fielders, including Gareth Bale, can be seen awestruck looking at Alli's effort. The 24-year-old was later seen looking into the camera and posing.

The official Twitter handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) also took note of the stunning fielding effort and tweeted the video with a caption: "An outrageous catch by England footballer Dele Alli while playing cricket with his Tottenham Hotspur team-mates."

"We wouldn't advise trying that with a real cricket ball though," the tweet further read.

The video of the catch went viral on social media with some calling it the "best catch of all time".

"Deadly football cricket combo," wrote one user. "Makes the outrageous look effortless!"

"Extraordinary piece of fielding out there," tweeted another.

"Jonty Rhodes would be proud," wrote another user.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Spurs Dele Alli
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp