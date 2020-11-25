STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kevin de Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for Best FIFA Men's Player award

For Men's Goalkeeper of the Year, Alisson Becker from Liverpool and Manuel Neuer from Bayern Munich are among the shortlisted players.

Published: 25th November 2020 04:25 PM

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne (L) and Bayern Munich's striker Robert Lewandowski

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne (L) and Bayern Munich's striker Robert Lewandowski. (File photo| AP and AFP)

By ANI

ZURICH: Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and Bayern Munich's striker Robert Lewandowski have been shortlisted for Best FIFA Men's Player award, FIFA revealed on Wednesday. For this category, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona striker Lionel Messi have also been nominated.

"FIFA has revealed the candidates shortlisted for seven of the individual trophies that will be presented at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony on December 17, 2020," said FIFA in an official statement.

For Women's Player of the Year, Lucy Bronze and Sam Kerr are a part of the shortlisted nominations. For Men's Goalkeeper of the Year, Alisson Becker (Liverpool) and Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) are among the shortlisted players.

The nominees for different categories are as follows:

The Best FIFA Women's Player:

  • Lucy Bronze (England / Olympique Lyonnais / Manchester City WFC)

  • Delphine Cascarino (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

  • Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway / FC Barcelona)

  • Pernille Harder (Denmark / VfL Wolfsburg / Chelsea FC Women)

  • Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / FC Barcelona)

  • Ji So-Yun (Korea Republic / Chelsea FC Women)

  • Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women)

  • Saki Kumagai (Japan / Olympique Lyonnais)

  • Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany / Olympique Lyonnais)

  • Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)

  • Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

The Best FIFA Men's Player:

  • Thiago Alcantara (Spain / FC Bayern Munchen / Liverpool FC)

  • Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC)

  • Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

  • Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern Munchen)

  • Sadio Mane (Senegal / Liverpool FC)

  • Kylian Mbappe (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

  • Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona)

  • Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

  • Sergio Ramos (Spain / Real Madrid CF)

  • Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC )

  • Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands / Liverpool FC)

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper:

  • Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women)

  • Sarah Bouhaddi (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

  • Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain)

  • Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / VfL Wolfsburg / Atletico de Madrid Femenino)

  • Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

  • Ellie Roebuck (England / Manchester City WFC)

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper:

  • Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)

  • Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF)

  • Keylor Navas (Costa Rica / Paris Saint-Germain)

  • Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern Munchen)

  • Jan Oblak (Slovenia / Atletico de Madrid)

  • Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany / FC Barcelona)

The Best FIFA Women's Coach:

  • Lluis Cortes (Spain / FC Barcelona)

  • Rita Guarino (Italy / Juventus Women)

  • Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)

  • Stephan Lerch (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)

  • Hege Riise (Norway / LSK Kvinner)

  • Jean-Luc Vasseur (France / Olympique Lyonnais)

  • Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team)

The Best FIFA Men's Coach:

  • Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina / Leeds United FC)

  • Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany / FC Bayern Munchen)

  • Jurgen Klopp (Germany / Liverpool FC)

  • Julen Lopetegui (Spain / Sevilla FC)

  • Zinedine Zidane (France / Real Madrid CF)

For the FIFA Puscas Award, Luis Suarez and Caroline Weir have also been shortlisted. In 2019, Daniel Zsori won the prize for scoring the best goal of the year.

Nominations for Puscas Award are:

  • Shirley Cruz (CRC) - Costa Rica v. Panama

  • Giorgian De Arrascaeta (URU) - Ceara SC v. CR

  • Flamengo Jordan Flores (ENG) - Shamrock Rovers FC v. Dundalk FC

  • Andre-Pierre Gignac (FRA) - UANL Tigres v. Pumas UNAM

  • Sophie Ingle (WAL) - Arsenal WFC v. Chelsea FC

  • WomenZlatko Junuzovic (AUT) - SK Rapid Wien v. FC Red Bull Salzburg

  • Hlompho Kekana (RSA) - Mamelodi Sundowns FC v. Cape Town City FC

  • Son Heungmin (KOR) - Tottenham Hotspur FC v. Burnley FC

  • Leonel Quinonez (ECU) - Universidad Catolica v. CSD Macara

  • Luis Suarez (URU) - FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca

  • Caroline Weir (SCO) - Manchester City WFC v. Manchester United WFC

The winner of the FIFA Puskas Award will be selected by an international jury comprising a panel of FIFA Legends and by the fans from all over the world registered on FIFA.com.

