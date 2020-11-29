STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Every decision I make is for Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

United is currently placed in the 13th position in the Premier League 2020-21 standings and the side will take on Southampton later today.

Published: 29th November 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 11:21 AM

Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks on from the sidelines during the English Premier League football match. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not give a clear answer when asked about his future at the club, however, he ended up saying that the team is "going places".

Solskjaer is contracted with Manchester United until 2022, however, United's results so far this season have been mixed with Solskjaer's side winning just four of their first eight Premier League games.

"We live in a results business and all I want is for Man United to improve as a team and as a club. I have a very good dialogue with the club all of the time. You have to think long-term and short-term - and I would never ever think that this is my chance to prove a point and that it is all about me. That is not what it is about here. Every decision I make is for the good of Manchester United," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"For me, it is about results and if we keep improving we have a very good opportunity because this team and this squad is going places," he added.

"Teams that win the league put good runs together, consistent ones. I know this season is more uncertain, but if you look at the last 40 games with this team, we win two, draw one, win two lose one. So we are getting consistent," said Solskjaer.

"Look at the stats since we got the latest transfers and since Bruno came in. Since the Burnley game, only Liverpool have taken more points, so we are getting there. We are getting better and better," he added.

Solskjaer also said that the ongoing season is unpredictable and the side would be required to be at their best at all times.

"We did not start the League campaign on a par with everyone else because of Europe and a pre-season we did not have. Now we are showing what we are capable of. If we carry on improving and keep the mindset, I am very sure we will move up," said Solskjaer.

"This season is very unpredictable and the main thing is to keep right mindset. You can forgive any mistake as long as you have the right mindset and approach - and I feel we are getting there," he added. 










flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp