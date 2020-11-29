STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Thomas Tuchel slams PSG after draw against Bordeaux

Thomas Tuchel said he certainly doesn't accept the kind of performance his side gave and will have a word with the team.

Published: 29th November 2020 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

PSG gaffer Thomas Tuchel

PSG gaffer Thomas Tuchel (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel is upset with his side's performance after the team was held to a 2-2 draw by Bordeaux in the Ligue 1 here on Sunday.

Tuchel said he 'certainly' doesn't accept the kind of performance his side gave and will have a word with the team.

"I felt like it was tough, but that was of our own making. We simply stopped playing in the second half, we didn't stick to our plan and we didn't work hard enough," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"We lacked discipline, we didn't attack or defend well enough, so we deserved to lose one of the halves and two important points in the league table, just like against Monaco. Today it was worse because we were at home and we had three days to recover after the Leipzig game. I don't understand why this happened and I certainly don't accept it. I'll have a word with the team because I'm not happy with that second half at all," he added.

Timothee Pembele scored an own goal in the 10th minute which put Bordeaux ahead. However, Neymar and Moise Kean's first-half strikes handed PSG a one-goal lead.

In the 60th minute, Yacine Adli netted a goal to level the scores and the match concluded on the same.

Reflecting on the match, Kean said: "We had a lot of space and created lots of chances. Unfortunately, we didn't take advantage of that. You learn a lot from games like these. We're fully focused on Wednesday's game now and we'll need to give 100% on the pitch."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paris Saint Germain PSG Thomas Tuchel Bordeaux PSG vs Bordeaux
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp