Thomas Tuchel slams PSG after draw against Bordeaux

By ANI

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel is upset with his side's performance after the team was held to a 2-2 draw by Bordeaux in the Ligue 1 here on Sunday.

Tuchel said he 'certainly' doesn't accept the kind of performance his side gave and will have a word with the team.

"I felt like it was tough, but that was of our own making. We simply stopped playing in the second half, we didn't stick to our plan and we didn't work hard enough," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"We lacked discipline, we didn't attack or defend well enough, so we deserved to lose one of the halves and two important points in the league table, just like against Monaco. Today it was worse because we were at home and we had three days to recover after the Leipzig game. I don't understand why this happened and I certainly don't accept it. I'll have a word with the team because I'm not happy with that second half at all," he added.

Timothee Pembele scored an own goal in the 10th minute which put Bordeaux ahead. However, Neymar and Moise Kean's first-half strikes handed PSG a one-goal lead.

In the 60th minute, Yacine Adli netted a goal to level the scores and the match concluded on the same.

Reflecting on the match, Kean said: "We had a lot of space and created lots of chances. Unfortunately, we didn't take advantage of that. You learn a lot from games like these. We're fully focused on Wednesday's game now and we'll need to give 100% on the pitch."