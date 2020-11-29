STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We'll have a plan to 'bring out the best' in us against Tottenham: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea are currently placed third in the EPL table with 18 points, only behind Tottenham and table-toppers Liverpool.

Published: 29th November 2020 05:07 PM

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said they will have a plan to "bring out the best in us" against Tottenham as they continue their preparations for the Premier League clash.

Lampard also feels that Chelsea will have to maintain high levels of focus and concentration during the game to give themselves the best chance of winning.

"My only feeling for a game of this size against a rival like Tottenham is the players must absolutely feel the focus and concentration levels needed for this game. We will deal with the tactics, we will have a plan of how we want to work against Tottenham to bring out the best in us, but focus and concentration, two really simple words, will be huge in a game at this level," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

Chelsea are currently placed on the third spot on the Premier League table with 18 points, only behind Tottenham and table-toppers Liverpool.

Lampard also feels that the title-challenger status is something that is earned over the course of a gruelling campaign.

"I keep saying the same thing - there's a long way to go. The thing that separates the top teams who win titles to the others is consistency," he said.

"So over a short period of games, I don't think it's enough of a period to say that ourselves or any other teams are up there at the moment, or are actually going to be title contenders come the end of the season. That's all still to be proven by us," Lampard added.

Chelsea will take on Tottenham on Sunday.

