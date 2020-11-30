STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arsenal not playing well enough, says Joe Willock after defeat against Wolves

After the defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted that losing at home is painful.

Arsenal's Joe Willock (C) competes for the ball with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Willy Boly (L) and Leander Dendoncker during the EPL match at Emirates Stadium. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Arsenal's Joe Willock offered an honest assessment of his team's performance after defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers saying that his side is "not playing well enough".

Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Wolves in the Premier League on Monday.

"It was very disappointing. You never want to lose at the Emirates or in any game but I feel like in the first half it was not good enough," the club's official website quoted Willock as saying.

"We are not playing well enough as a team at the moment and we need to stick together and bounce back from this very quickly," he added.

Willock further said that there is not "enough fluidity" in the team.

"I do not think it is clicking enough and there is not enough fluidity in the team. We need to sort this out as quickly as possible to fight for the position we want to fight for," he said.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had also admitted that "losing at home is painful".

"Well, it is a frustrating night again. Losing at home is painful. It is the third time in a row, for different reasons but at the end of the day, in the first half Wolves had two shots on target and scored two goals," he had said.

Arsenal are currently placed in the 14th spot on the Premier League table with 13 points from 10 games.

