Ben Chilwell says clash against Tottenham was 'pretty tight'

Chelsea star Ben Chilwell said their EPL clash against Tottenham was pretty tight after the match witnessed a goalless draw.

Published: 30th November 2020 05:11 PM

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Chelsea's Ben Chilwell said their Premier League clash against Tottenham was "pretty tight" after the match witnessed a goalless draw.

"I spoke to a few of the Tottenham boys and we all felt it was pretty tight. It was on a bit of a knife-edge and needed a bit of brilliance from an individual to go and win the game," the club's official website quoted Chilwell as saying.

"Mason's strike might have done it but it was a great save. Both teams were tactically pretty good and, as much as we'd have liked to have won the game, it was important not to lose either," he added.

With this draw, Tottenham claimed the top spot on the Premier League table while Chelsea remained in the third spot.

Despite the draw, Chilwell said the team is happy because they managed to keep a clean sheet against a "great strikeforce".

"We are happy with a clean sheet against a great strikeforce like theirs because we know how good they are. Kane and Son are very clinical going forward and the link-up play between them is very good so we are happy with nullifying them both," he said.

"When you are battling up the top, you do not want to give them points and they do not want to give you points. We wanted to win but we will take the draw - we have got to be happy with that," Chilwell added.

