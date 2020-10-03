STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

FC Goa signs forward Ishan Pandita

Ishan Pandita became the first Indian sign a professional contract with a club in Spanish first division in 2016 when he joined the setup at CD Leganes.

Published: 03rd October 2020 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

Ishan Pandita has penned an one-year deal with FC Goa.

Ishan Pandita has penned an one-year deal with FC Goa. (Photo | FC Goa Twitter)

By PTI

PANAJI: Indian Super League side FC Goa on Saturday roped in the services of the promising forward Ishan Pandita, who has the experience of playing in Spain, ahead of the upcoming season.

Pandita has penned an initial one-year deal with the club and is set to be a part of the squad that challenges both in the ISL and the AFC Champions League this season.

The 22-year-old became the first Indian sign a professional contract with a club in Spanish first division in 2016 when he joined the setup at CD Leganes.

There he turned out for the club's U-19 side, which at the time plied its trade in the Division de Honor Juvenil, the top level of the Spanish system for youth players.

"I am excited at the opportunity. I want to come in and show what I can do, and score goals for FC Goa. It is a team that creates a lot of chances, and the whole philosophy goes exactly with what my game is based on," Pandita said.

"I am an attacking player coming into the most attacking-minded team in India, so I can't be more ecstatic," he said.

Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Pandita was born in New Delhi before moving to Phlippines and then Bangalore.

In order to get better training and learn the game, he moved to Spain in 2014.

After spending his initial days in the youth set up of UD Almería, he moved to CD Leganes.

He then moved to Nastic de Tarragona for a stint in their U-23 side before signing for Lorca FC.

More from Football.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Ishan Pandita ISL ISL 2020 Indian Super League Indian Super League 2020
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp