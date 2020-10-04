STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

La Liga: Real Madrid gathering momentum after defeating Levante 2-0

Vinicius Junior gave Madrid the lead after 16 minutes when Levante failed to clear a corner and the Brazilian calmly curled in for his second goal in two games.

Published: 04th October 2020 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (R) duels for the ball with Levante's Mickael Malsa during a La Liga soccer match at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (R) duels for the ball with Levante's Mickael Malsa during a La Liga soccer match at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid moved to the top of La Liga on Sunday as Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzama both scored in a 2-0 win over Levante. Vinicius, who had proved decisive in Madrid's win over Real Valladolid on Wednesday, looked set to see off Levante as well, before Benzema notched his first goal of the season late on. 

Madrid have now recorded three clean sheets from their four opening games, although a draw away at Real Sociedad has given an early advantage to Barcelona, who play away at Sevilla later on Sunday.  Madrid and Barca had earlier played out the first ever women's Clasico after Madrid finally launched their female team this season. Yet Barcelona showed their superiority in a 4-0 rout. 

But the men's team have become something of a defensive juggernaut under Zidane after their solidity and resilience formed the basis of their successful title bid last term. They have 10 points from 12 available, after three consecutive wins.

Meanwhile, Levante have managed only one victory from first four matches and this defeat means they drop into the relegation places. Vinicius gave Madrid the lead after 16 minutes when Levante failed to clear a corner and the Brazilian calmly curled in for his second goal in two games.

He could have made it two but overhit a pass intended for Benzema and then Levante hit the crossbar, Nikola Vuckevic at the back post almost capitalising on some hesitation from Thibaut Courtois.  Levante found it difficult to cope with Madrid's pressing and Benzema and Vinicius both should scored when twice they won the ball back in dangerous positions. 

Sergio Ramos also had a headed goal ruled out for offside but Levante went close to a late equaliser as Clerc and Enis Bardhi both tested Courtois. But Benzema tore away on the break in injury-time and finished to complete a convincing win.

More from Football.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Real Madrid La Liga Levante Vinicius Junior Karim Benzama
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Hathras case: 'International plot' to incite caste violence, defame Yogi govt busted
IIT-Delhi conducted the JEE-Adbanced exam this year, for admission to IITs across the country. (File Photo)
JEE-Advanced results announced, Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam
An Indian Army man
Dragon’s dilemma: Why China can’t win a war with India
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar addresses a press conference at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Thursday Sept. 24 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Now processors will go to farmers to buy produce: Agriculture Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar Azad along with party workers on their way to meet Hathras gangrape victim’s family on Sunday | PTI
UP police book Bhim Army chief, 500 others after Hathras visit
Thomas Perlmann, far right, Secretary of the Nobel Assembly announces the 2020 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine during a news conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. (Photo | AP)
Who are the Nobel Prize 2020 winners who discovered 'Hepatitis C virus'?
Gallery
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp