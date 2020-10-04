Satisfied with what Manchester City have done so far, says Pep Guardiola

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola has warned the observers of the club against ruling the club out of the Premier League title race.

His remark as Manchester City had to settle with a 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Saturday.

The match between both these sides saw 35 attempts at goal. Raheem Sterling had scored the first goal for City but Leeds got the equaliser in the second half as Rodrigo registered the goal.

"I know the situation that we are in, I know what we come from this season. As a manager I'm satisfied with what they have done so far. I'm not going to start after three games to think about if they are going to win the league or if they're going to take a lot of advantage. It's what it is," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"I know when we finish the last one, I know when we come back this season with the players that we have and, as a manager, I'm satisfied for what they have done so far. We had to settle a few things, still we are a little bit away at the best that we can do. Unfortunately, we dropped five points," he added.

Guardiola also praised Leeds United, who have taken seven points from their opening four games.

"It was an entertaining game, a good game. It was two teams trying to win from minute one to 90 minutes. We had good moments, the first 30 minutes, but [we should have] made a bigger margin than the [final] result," Guardiola said.

The city has won just one match so far in the Premier League 2020-21 season and the side last week endured a 2-5 drubbing at the hands of Leicester City.

The club is currently at the 11th spot in the standings and Guardiola's side will next face Arsenal on October 17.