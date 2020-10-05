STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ben Godfrey signs five-year contract with Everton

Everton on Monday announced the signing of Ben Godfrey, who is making a move from Norwich City.

Published: 05th October 2020 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Everton centre-back Ben Godfrey

Everton centre-back Ben Godfrey (Photo | Everton Twitter)

By ANI

Godfrey has put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

"Ben Godfrey has signed for Everton from Norwich City for an undisclosed fee, penning a five-year deal until the end of June 2025," Everton said in a statement.

The 22-year-old central defender was an integral part of Norwich's Championship title-winning campaign in 2018/19. He is Everton's fifth signing of this transfer window following the arrivals of Niels Nkounkou, Allan, James Rodriguez and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

After joining the club, Godfrey said he is thankful to the club for the opportunity and cannot wait to get started.

"It is an honour to sign for Everton and to be part of a huge club. I am very thankful for the opportunity and I can't wait to get started," the club's official website quoted Godfrey as saying.

"The aim for me at Everton is to win trophies and win games. I like to win. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I care and I am a passionate lad. The fans can guarantee they will get 110 per cent out of me when I am on the pitch," he added.

