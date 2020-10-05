STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I've sympathy for Solskjaer: Jose Mourinho after defeating Manchester United

United had scored the first goal of the match in the second minute as Bruno Fernandes got the ball into the goalpost through a penalty, but after that, the match went downhill for the hosts.

MANCHESTER: After defeating Manchester United 6-1 in the Premier League 2020-21 season, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said that he sympathises with his counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as suffering such huge defeats is not easy for anyone.

For Tottenham, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min scored two goals each. To make the matters worse, United also lost Anthony Martial in the first half as he was given a red card for an altercation with Tottenham's Erik Lamela.

United had scored the first goal of the match in the second minute as Bruno Fernandes got the ball into the goalpost through a penalty, but after that, the match went downhill for the hosts.

"I have sympathy for Ole because of the result. I don't remember that I lost by six but I lost by five, I lost by four. I know how we hurt. I know it's very, very important that the winning manager behaves in a way where he shows sympathy. Of course, I want to win, and of course, I want to win by seven, not by six. Don't get me wrong. But it's sympathy in our behaviour. Today was him, tomorrow is me. Of course, I feel sympathy for him. I can imagine that tonight he's not going to sleep very, very well. But this is the hard life of us," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"But when I look to his team, there was an evolution. It's not like he arrives here and the team doesn't improve. The team is improving, they have good players, he bought lots of young players. Very good players. If it's true that Cavani is coming, Cavani is one of the top strikers in the world. Manchester United is Manchester United. It's not a defeat that is going to destroy them. I can imagine they will react like Manchester United always react," he added.

United has now conceded 11 goals in their opening three matches of the Premier League 2020-21 season.

Tottenham is currently at the sixth position in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with seven points from four matches. The side will next lock horns with West Ham on October 18.

