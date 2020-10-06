STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Media will not be allowed to cover I-League Qualifiers from venues due to COVID-19 protocols

The I-League Qualifiers, to be held at two West Bengal venues from October 8 to 19, will kick off the football season.

Published: 06th October 2020

The advisory further said that the LOC in coordination with the AIFF will be organising virtual pre-match press conference with the head coaches of respective teams. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Media persons will not be allowed to cover the Hero I-League Qualifiers from the venue in view of the strict COVID-19 protocol, the All India Football Federation informed on Tuesday.

The I-League Qualifiers, to be held at two West Bengal venues from October 8 to 19, will kick off the football season.

"We regret to inform you that keeping in accordance with the restricted number of personnel for the organisation of the matches as set by health authorities, there is no provision to allow any PRE /NRH/PHO (press/journalists, photographers and the non-rights holders) inside the stadiums," the AIFF said in a media advisory.

The team list prior to the kick-off of the match and the match summary after the final whistle will be shared on the official twitter handle @ILeagueOfficial.

The advisory further said that the LOC in coordination with the AIFF will be organising virtual pre-match press conference with the head coaches of respective teams at the team hotel, and also the post-match press conference at the stadium.

Five clubs will battle it out for a single I-League qualification spot at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal.

The Qualifiers will be played in a round-robin format among ARA FC, Bhawanipore FC, Garhwal FC, FC Bengaluru United and Mohammedan SC.

The team that finishes at the top of the table after match-day five, will gain entry into the 2020-21 I-League.

I League Qualifier All India Football Federation COVID 19 AIFF
