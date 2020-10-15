STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Have learnt more from defeats than victories, Sunil Chhetri tells Virat Kohli

Chhetri is India's all-time goal-scorer and second in the world in the list of active goalscorers in international football.

Published: 15th October 2020 05:41 PM

Sunil Chhetri

Indian striker Sunil Chhetri (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

DUBAI: Sunil Chhetri, captain of the Indian men's football team, has stated that in life, he has learned more from defeats than victories.

"I think in life I have learnt more from defeats. When I've won a lot, over a period of time I feel I become complacent," Chhetri told Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli during an Instagram live session arranged by Puma.

Kohli agreed with Chhetri and said: "Yes, you understand that you learn more from losses not victories. When you win, you hardly reflect on things. But, I have realised you should reflect even when you win. You always have something to improve on, learn and get better at. If we can get that consistency in wins and losses, you can be more balanced going forward."

Chhetri is India's all-time goal-scorer and second in the world in the list of active goalscorers in international football. He has scored 72 international goals while star Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 101.

When asked by Kohli about his motivation, the talismanic striker said: "There is no comparison. I feel happy about it and forget about it. The joy of playing football and the love I get is unbelievable. It's not something I have dreamt of."

"I want to give it everything I have got. I don't take the pressure, I just enjoy it because I'm living a life which I have not even dreamt of. I don't let even a day go by where I don't give my 100 per cent," he added.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, fans are currently not allowed to watch their favourites sporting stars in action from inside the stadiums. Currently, Kohli is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leading Royals Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played sans fans.

"As a fan, when I got the news that I won't be able to watch the game in the stadium, I felt bad. Sport is all about fans. I realised live sports gives you so much happiness. It's equally exciting," said Chhetri.

"When you get an opportunity to watch live sports, there aren't many things in life better than that. I'm saying it with all my heart. As a fan you have to be patient. Watch the live game on television and enjoy it," he added.

Even Kohli agreed that fans boost the confidence of the players and motivate them to bring out their A-game. "Players benefit more from fans being there (inside the stadium). Fans even when watching from home, when they put full energy into watching and supporting the team, it reaches the team. That support really gives players a boost," said the 31-year-old.

Chhetri also talked about his experience in the lockdown which was imposed first in March to stem the spread of novel coronavirus.

"In the first one month, I had no clue as to what I'm going to - not allowed to go out, not allowed to train was difficult. Suddenly it hits you that life is much more bigger than your sport," he said.

"I remember talking to you when you had already started your training and that really hit me. I started at home - with being more disciplined. Now we are allowed to train under a bio-bubble and it feels good to be back," the 36-year-old added.

