STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Resurgent Everton face acid test in Liverpool showdown

Everton have gone 22 matches without a win over Liverpool since their last Merseyside derby success in October 2010.

Published: 16th October 2020 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Carlo Ancelotti ( Photo| AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Lifted by Carlo Ancelotti's astute leadership and the transformative signing of James Rodriguez, Everton have a golden opportunity to prove their rise to the top of the Premier League is no fluke when they face Liverpool on Saturday.

Everton have gone 22 matches without a win over Liverpool since their last Merseyside derby success in October 2010.

But a decade on, Everton finally face their near neighbours from a position of strength, while Liverpool arrive at Goodison Park looking unusually vulnerable.

Everton's perfect start to the season extended to a fourth successive league win when they brushed Brighton aside before the international break.

Just 24 hours later, Liverpool suffered a humiliating 7-2 loss at Aston Villa that highlighted the defensive flaws that have bedevilled the Premier League champions this season.

If Everton can take advantage of Liverpool's mini-crisis, it would provide further evidence that Ancelotti's side are capable of turning their early-season form into a sustained revival.

Without a major trophy since the 1995 FA Cup, Everton have languished in Liverpool's shadow since the 1980s, when Howard Kendall led them to a pair of top-flight titles.

Thanks to the intuitive guidance of Italian boss Ancelotti and the sublime displays of Colombia playmaker James, the Goodison Park club have hope again.

Ancelotti's relaxed public persona masks a fiercely competitive streak that has taken him across Europe in search of more managerial glory at an age when many of his peers are ready to step away from such a stressful job.

The 61-year-old has won domestic titles with Chelsea, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, as well as lifting the Champions League with Milan, as player and manager, and Real Madrid.  

His reputation lost a little lustre during a troubled spell with Napoli that ended with his dismissal in December after 16 months in charge.

- 'Unbelievable quality -

Last season, after Ancelotti's first seven months at Goodison, Everton finished a disappointing 12th, prompting suggestions his appointment to replace the sacked Marco Silva had been a mistake.

But he has turned the tide, helped by a dressing room blast that defied his urbane image.

Tearing into his players after a spineless 3-0 loss at Wolves last season, Ancelotti demanded more ambition and the response has been emphatic.

"We are all aware our standards dropped last season," said Everton captain Seamus Coleman. "There are ways of losing games, but I thought the fight wasn't there in some games and wanted to make sure the lads understood what it means to play for this club.

"We have a top-class manager who won't accept anything else. Since we came back, the standard and work rate has been fantastic."

Ancelotti has brought the best out of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has netted nine goals in six games for Everton this season before scoring on his England debut last week.

His masterstroke has been the close-season capture of Real Madrid cast-off James.

Fellow new-boys Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure have added grit to Everton's midfield, but James sets the tone.

The 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner fell out of favour in Madrid, but Ancelotti still had faith in him after their time together at Real and Bayern Munich.

Having won La Liga and Champions League titles with Real and enjoyed domestic success in Munich, the 29-year-old has brought a quality and confidence that has helped address Everton's chronic lack of belief.

"James has improved us without a shadow of a doubt," said Coleman. "He has got unbelievable quality when we get him the ball. His range of passing and decision-making are fantastic. We are very fortunate to have him.

"Dominic is benefiting from James and the whole team is at the minute."

While it is too early to proclaim Ancelotti's squad as the equals of Everton's 1980s icons, a top-four push would look realistic if they can add to Liverpool's problems this weekend.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Everton Liverpool Carlo Ancelotti Premier League James Rodriguez Klopp
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp