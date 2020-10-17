STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

I have a feeling Bernando Silva will have a very good season, says Manchester City gaffer Guardiola

Silva had managed to be directly involved in 13 goals for Manchester last season, but he created fewer chances and as a result, many questioned his form.

Published: 17th October 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is confident that midfielder Bernando Silva will have a strong season for the club after a below-par outing in the 2019-20 season.

Recently, Silva managed to score a goal for Portugal in the side's Nations League match against Sweden.

Silva had managed to be directly involved in 13 goals for Manchester last season, but he created fewer chances and as a result, many questioned his form.

The midfielder created 71 chances, including assists, in 2018-19 and that number dropped to 51 last season, Goal.com reported.

"He was injured in some moments and he didn't reach the levels of the previous season, but it happens. I have an opinion that if there's one player I have absolutely no doubts about who he is as a football player, it's Bernardo," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"He played absolutely incredible all season when we won four domestic titles, incredible, then was the best player with Portugal at the UEFA Nations League Finals. But I have a feeling he'll have a very good season this season because he's coming back in many things to what we've seen in the past," he added.

Manchester City is at the 14th place in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with four points from three matches.

The side will next face Arsenal in the Premier League later today. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bernando Silva Manchester City Pep Guardiola
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp