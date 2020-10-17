STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Jurgen Klopp happy about Liverpool's 'dominant' Merseyside derby show

The German was delighted to see a positive reaction from his team after their 7-2 humbling at Aston Villa before the international break.

Published: 17th October 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp walks off the pitch with Andrew Robertson (L) and Thiago after Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park stadium. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp hailed his "dominant" Liverpool side after they were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Everton on Saturday when captain Jordan Henderson had a stoppage-time winner ruled out for offside.

Everton twice came from behind to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season in a pulsating Merseyside derby.

Mohamed Salah put Klopp's men 2-1 in front with 18 minutes to go with his 100th Liverpool goal, only for the in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin to produce a towering header to drag Everton level again.

Premier League leaders Everton were reduced to 10 men when Richarlison was sent off late on for a high tackle but then earned a reprieve when Henderson's goal was ruled out for the tightest of offside decisions against Sadio Mane.

"The performance was top, it was a top game and a good game for both teams," Klopp told BT Sport. "We were dominant against a side full of confidence and with a clear plan."

The German was delighted to see a positive reaction from his team after their 7-2 humbling at Aston Villa before the international break.

"It was probably the best away game since I was at Liverpool," he said. "I saw a really good performance. I would be more happy if we win but I wanted to see a response and see the team we were before."

Everton forward Calvert-Lewin said he was disappointed not to make it five wins out five since the start of the season.

"I'm disappointed we didn't win the game and I know the fans are too," he said.

"It's frustrating but in terms of the bigger picture we got a point, we take it and we keep building. We want to keep that unbeaten run going and building towards that bigger picture at the end of the season."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Merseyside derby Jurgen Klopp Liverpool vs Everton Liverpool VAR Premier League EPL
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp