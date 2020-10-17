STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Liverpool manager Klopp not concerned by Firmino's lack of goals

However, Firmino scored twice for Brazil in the World Cup qualifying win against Peru earlier this week.

Published: 17th October 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 01:26 PM

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he is not that concerned by midfielder Robert Firmino's lack of goals for the club.

Firmino has played five games for the club this season and he is yet to score a goal. He has scored just twice in his last 24 games for the Reds.

"I don't know when it becomes a problem for me. It's not even close to becoming a problem. These are the times when I have to be different to the outside world. If I would judge moments as much as you have to, a second or a game or two games or a period, then what would happen," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"For me, it's about how important he is, how influential he is for the team. We lost the last Premier League game, but before that we won the rest of the Premier League games. Bobby didn't score, but he was incredibly influential," he added.

"It was always clear that with a player like Bobby, if he's not scoring then you start focusing on that. And then you realise that even he gives the ball away from time to time, so you add it on: He doesn't score and he loses balls," Firmino said.

"Then all of a sudden you speak about is this really Bobby Firmino? Yes it is! I was in training, he scored twice for Brazil, he is in top shape and he will play as long as he can. We discuss performances, individual and team, but not in the same way as you do obviously. We want him to score, to come into positions where he can score," he added.

Liverpool is currently at the fifth spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with nine points from four matches. The side will next face Everton later today.

