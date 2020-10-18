STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

La Liga: Diego Costa injured as Atletico Madrid win 2-0 at Celta Vigo

Diego Costa asked to be substituted for what seemed to be a left thigh injury early in the second half.

Published: 18th October 2020 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 12:18 AM   |  A+A-

Atletico Madrid | AFP

Atletico Madrid players celebrate scoring a goal during the Spanish La Liga match against Celta Vigo. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BARCELONA: Luis Suarez scored an early goal to help Atletico Madrid win 2-0 at Celta Vigo and end the team’s scoring drought in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Suarez had debuted for Diego Simeone’s team by netting twice in a 6-1 rout of Granada after joining Atletico from Barcelona. But since then the Uruguay striker and his teammates had been restrained in 0-0 stalemates against Huesca and Villarreal.

Suarez got back on the board when he scored from a pass by Manuel Sanchez in the sixth minute at Celta's Balaídos Stadium, which was empty of fans like all top-flight matches in Spain due to the pandemic.

Yannick Carrasco added a second goal in stoppage time when he headed in a rebound after fellow substitute João Felix hit the crossbar with a curling strike.

Simeone may be without Diego Costa for Atletico’s Champions League opener at Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Costa asked to be substituted for what seemed to be a left thigh injury early in the second half.

Lucas Torreira made his debut for Atletico in midfield after arriving on loan from Arsenal. He played well, but also appeared to end the match with physical problems.

Celta had its chances to equalize in the first half, only to be stopped by the woodwork and goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

First loss for Sevilla

Sevilla will visit Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday after seeing its unbeaten streak in the league ended by Granada.

Granada beat 10-man Sevilla 1-0 after Yangel Herrera broke the deadlock with a header with eight minutes to go.

It was Sevilla’s first loss in the league since February. Julen Lopetegui's side had started this season with two wins and a draw in the last round at Barcelona.

Herrera has scored five goals in seven matches in all competitions for Granada.

Joan Jordan left Sevilla a man down after two bookings for back-to-back fouls in first-half stoppage time.

Later, leader Real Madrid hosts Cadiz, while Barcelona visits Getafe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sevilla La Liga Luis Suarez Diego Costa Diego Simeone Atletico Madrid
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp