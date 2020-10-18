WATCH | Manchester City player Aguero touches lineswoman by shoulder, Guardiola defends him amid controversy

By Online Desk

MANCHESTER: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has defended Sergio Aguero after the striker found himself surrounded in controversy after touching a lineswoman Sian Massey-Ellis during Premier League clash against Arsenal.

"The incident took place just before the half-time at Etihad Stadium. Aguero had taken an exception to Massey-Ellis signalling for a throw-in for Arsenal," Goal.com reported.

The Manchester City striker confronted the lineswoman and was seen grabbing her by the shoulder. The lineswoman was then seen swatting Aguero's arm away from her.

Think Aguero should be spoken to about this, it’s demeaning & not acceptable.pic.twitter.com/EDFYHWhsSm — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) October 17, 2020

In the match against Arsenal, City registered a 1-0 victory as Raheem Sterling scored a goal in the 23rd minute of the match.

"Come on guys. Sergio is the nicest person I ever met in my life. Look for problems in other situations, not in this one," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

While the gaffer seems to be okay with the action, many on Twitter questioned the striker amid few supporters too. Here are some reactions:

Erm, what is Aguero doing here? And why wasn’t he sent off for it? https://t.co/FmqWtdRK0F — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 17, 2020

How did Aguero get away with this? pic.twitter.com/XAbp5nIuKF — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 17, 2020

Who does Aguero think he is?

Completely unacceptable.pic.twitter.com/fJ7L6zI2bt — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) October 17, 2020

Would Aguero have done the same if the linesman was male? pic.twitter.com/yKI26wxWUe — Joanne (@joannethejenius) October 17, 2020

If you had no problem with the first 3 pictures then you shouldn't have a problem with the last one. Reason you're mad and want Aguero punished is because you're seeing the lineswoman as a woman first before seeing her as a match official. You're the problem, not Aguero. pic.twitter.com/IDTLHxQ6LH — WelBeast (@WelBeast) October 18, 2020

