STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Leader Lille 2 points clear of PSG after beating Lens 4-0

Lille is top of the French league after beating northern rival Lens 4-0 to move two points above defending champion PSG.

Published: 19th October 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Lille players celebrate after scoring during their French League One soccer match against Lens in Villeneuve d'Ascq.

Lille players celebrate after scoring during their French League One soccer match against Lens in Villeneuve d'Ascq. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Lille is top of the French League, undefeated and with the fewest goals conceded, after beating northern rival Lens 4-0 to move two points above defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG has won five straight games but is playing catchup after losing its first two, and still has to play twice against Christophe Galtier's well-drilled Lille which places a high emphasis on teamwork.

Although Lens had right back Jonathan Gradit sent off in the 57th minute, it was already losing 2-0 at this point after goals from Turkey veteran Burak Yilmaz and attacking midfielder Jonathan Bamba.

France forward Jonathan Ikoné made it 3-0 in the 69th and, after Lens defender Clement Michelin was red carded soon after, Turkey midfielder Yusuf Yazici made it 4-0 from Bamba's second assist.

Coach Patrick Vieira's Nice moved up to fourth place following a convincing 3-1 win at Saint-Etienne, which has dropped down to midtable after a positive start to the season.

Midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou, forward Amine Gouiri and substitute Myziane Maolida scored for Nice.

Earlier, Memphis Depay showed Barcelona just what it's missing by setting up all of Lyon's goals in a 3-2 win at struggling Strasbourg.

The Netherlands forward was wanted by Barca coach and countryman Ronald Koeman.

He was close to joining during the recent transfer window, but the Spanish giant needed to sell a player before buying him and failed to do so.

Barcelona was poor in attack when losing 1-0 at Getafe on Saturday.

Striker Tino Kadewere netted his first goal for Lyon in the 12th after being set up by Depay, and midfielder Lucas Paqueta had a goal disallowed for offside shortly after as Lyon dominated.

The second goal came in the 26th when forward Karl Toko Ekambi scored after a fine run and cross from Depay, who then beat two players before teeing up Ekambi again in the 42nd.

Strasbourg replied one minute later through new signing Habib Diallo and Jean-Eudes Aholou pulled another goal back shortly after the break.

Striker Wissam Ben Yedder scored his fourth goal in four games for Monaco, with his 70th-minute penalty earning a 1-1 home draw with 10-man Montpellier.

The visitors had midfielder Teji Savanier sent off in the 19th for a high tackle and Ben Yedder had a goal ruled offside minutes later.

Montpellier netted in the 51st when left back Djibril Sidibe fell and English striker Stephy Mavididi ran through from the halfway line before finishing confidently.

In other matches, it was Angers 1, Metz 1, and Nantes 3, Brest 1.

PSG won 4-0 at Nimes on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lille PSG Lens Lille vs Lens French League French League One
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp