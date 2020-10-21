STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry tests positive for coronavirus ahead of UCL match

Published: 21st October 2020 12:13 PM

Germany's Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry during an international match for Germany. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MUNICH: Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, and more tests for his teammates were planned Wednesday morning before the defending champion’s opening game of the Champions League.

The club said in a brief statement that the 25-year-old Gnabry is “doing well” and is in quarantine at home. He is Bayern’s first player to test positive for COVID-19.

Gnabry trained earlier Tuesday with his teammates in the final training session for Atlético Madrid's visit in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

It was unclear what effect Gnabry’s positive result would have on the rest of the team. His teammates were to undergo more tests on Wednesday morning.

COVID-19 cases increase in Bundesliga after international break

More positive results would not automatically lead to Wednesday's game being postponed. UEFA rules say games can go ahead as planned if a team has 13 available players, including at least one goalkeeper.

But Bayern will be hoping that local authorities do not order the whole squad into quarantine.

Gnabry had started each of the team’s four Bundesliga games so far, scoring a hat trick in the season-opening 8-0 rout of Schalke.

Gnabry played for Germany in its Nations League game against Switzerland last Tuesday. He equalized with his heel for the home side to draw 3-3.

