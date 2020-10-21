STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
El Clasico will be strange without fans, but expect fireworks: La Liga greats

El Clasico is arguably the biggest football match thanks to the history, legacy and rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona. The two giants will lock horns at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Published: 21st October 2020 01:21 AM

Colombian football legend Carlos Valderrama | PTI

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even though clubs across the world have gotten used to playing in empty stadiums due
to the coronavirus, former La Liga legends feel that it would still feel strange to witness an El Clasico without fans.

El Clasico is arguably the biggest football match thanks to the history, legacy and rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona. The two giants will lock horns at the Camp Nou on Saturday in La Liga. Former players who have been involved in these titanic clashes feel that the absence of fans might give a different feel to it. "Earlier, the Real Madrid-Barcelona matches had more domestic and national interest. But it started growing and became more international. It now attracts global interest and it will be widely viewed. But it will be a difficult situation for the players without the fans. It will be easier for the away team and also for the referee. The players will have to adapt but it's a shame that there won't be any fans," said former Real Madrid captain Fernando Hierro.

Hierro, who is now a La Liga ambassador, was speaking at an event organised by the league that brought together a galaxy of La Liga legends. Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o suggested that the players will adapt. "It will be unique and strange to have an El Clasico without fans. But players know what they have to do and they will do their best and put out a great show," said the Cameroonian, who has also played for Real.

In the past seasons, the Madrid-Barcelona clashes were billed as potential title deciders as the league used to be largely a two-horse race. Former Barcelona captain Carlos Puyol, who won six La Liga titles with the Catalan side, feels it won't be the case this time.

"We are just at the beginning of the season and both squads are just settling down. Both lost in the last round, so they'll have to show they are up for it. But there will be a lot of drama on the pitch," said Puyol.
The attention will be on superstars like Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos but the general opinion is that other players are starting to emerge and could make an impact.

"Everyone will be looking at Messi. I'm sure he'll be great in El Clasico, but I think others like Ansu Fati could shine," said ex-Barcelona man Luis Garcia. As for Real Madrid, their former midfielder José María Gutiérrez feels that it could their young Brazilians who could come to the fore. "Anybody can make an
impact honestly. But I'll go for the younger players like Vinicius and Rodrygo. For Barcelona, I'll go with Fati," said Guti.

While fans won't be in the stadium, La Liga ambassador Carlos Valderrama feels that it would be keenly followed worldwide.

"Nobody would want to miss it. It's a special event and every player dreams of laying in it. Everyone would be watching it on TV and it would be special even without fans," said Valderrama.

