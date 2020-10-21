STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

How footballer Adil Khan beat injuries to make a comeback

Footballer Adil Khan revealed that despite his critical injury, he was 'hopeful' of coming back to the national team fold.

Published: 21st October 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Indian defender Adil Khan

Indian defender Adil Khan (Photo | AIFF)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: It was in 2012 against Azerbaijan that Adil Khan made his senior India debut, but after a spate of injuries, his hopes of returning to the national team appeared bleak.

However, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the 32-year-old made an inspiring comeback to the Indian football team in 2019, the foundation for which was laid in the Second Division League, where he played for Lonestar Kashmir in 2016.

"Playing in the second division was one of the best decisions I have ever taken in my career. I was playing regularly and getting game time under my belt. It helped me immensely to regain my confidence and then I came back to Goa to play for Dempo and then got the call to play in the I-League with Churchill Brothers," Adil recalled in a chat with AIFF TV.

"Things went step-by-step in a proper way. Playing football is something I love to do and I could never give up on it. Maybe it was my destiny or a result of hard work - I don't know," he added.

The defender revealed that despite his critical injury, he was 'hopeful' of coming back to the national team fold.

"I didn't lose my hopes of playing in the national team. I knew if I had a few good seasons in the domestic circuit, I will get the opportunity to perform in the national team. I want to convey my thanks to Salgaocar, which allowed me to train for one month and helped me regain my confidence. Then I realised that I still have a lot of football left in me and I wanted to explore and go step-by-step," Adil said.

After continuous impressive performances for his club, he finally made his way back into the senior national team under head coach Igor Stimac at the King's Cup 2019 in Thailand, where he featured in a 1-0 win over the hosts - providing the assist for the winning goal and producing a supreme defensive performance, keeping the clean sheet intact.

"I never thought I will make a comeback to the national team after so many years. It certainly ranks as one of the best moments of my career. Sometimes, I get emotional just thinking about the whole journey," he said.

Adil's journey has been nothing short of inspirational and he stated that being able to inspire the younger generation is one of his 'greatest achievements'.

"I am happy that so many young players are inspired by me and that is one of my greatest achievements. I have not won anything yet in terms of trophies or awards, and I am looking forward to doing so. It's great to see people's comments and messages. I would like to thank everyone for their support," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adil Khan Indian Football
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp