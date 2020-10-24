STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta backs Aubamayeng to silence critics

Aubameyang's anonymous displays during defeats at Liverpool and Manchester City were especially frustrating for Arsenal fans.

Published: 24th October 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Mikel Arteta has backed Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to prove his recent goal drought was just a blip.

Gabon star Aubameyang had gone four matches without scoring until hitting the winner in Thursday's 2-1 Europa League victory at Rapid Vienna.

The 31-year-old has been Arsenal's most dangerous forward since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, but he was still singled out for criticism following his barren spell this term.

His anonymous displays during defeats at Liverpool and Manchester City were especially frustrating for Arsenal fans.

But Aubameyang has scored 19 goals in 29 appearances for Arsenal since Arteta's appointment in December and the Gunners boss has no doubts his player can cope with the great expectations.

"Expectations for him are that he has to score a goal every game," Arteta said ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Leicester.

"So this comes with the nature of the big player that he is, what he has done in the past. People expect that from him in the future.

"We are here to help him with that, and we will support him when difficult times come around him.

"He needs to get in more goalscoring opportunities, he needs to get the ball more round the box, in order to do what he is able to do."

Arteta also claimed the calibre of recent opposition inevitably led to Aubameyang having a tougher time.

"If you look at our fixtures we have already played five games out of seven against top, top opposition," he said.

"It is the same for him or (Manchester City striker) Sergio Aguero, who didn't have a shot on target as well on the weekend. It is not an isolation of just our player."

Aubameyang has been largely deployed on the left flank in recent months by Arteta, a move which saw him flourish in FA Cup wins over Manchester City and Chelsea last season.

Arteta did move him into a central position against Sheffield United this season and he knows there will always be questions about his use of the talisman.

"That is always going to happen. The moment he does not score, he needs to play as a number nine," Arteta said.

"If you play him as a nine, why don't you keep him on the left because he has been so successful on the left. Its going to happen, I know."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mikel Arteta Arsenal Aubameyang
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp