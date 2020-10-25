STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero faces fresh lay-off after injuring hamstring

City boss Pep Guardiola revealed he was waiting to discover the full extent of the injury to the club's all-time record scorer.

Published: 25th October 2020 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Sergio Aguero faces another spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in Manchester City's 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday.

The Argentine striker only returned to action last week after four months out following knee surgery.

City boss Pep Guardiola revealed he was waiting to discover the full extent of the injury to the club's all-time record scorer.

"It's a muscular (injury), hamstring, I think," he said. "Tomorrow we will know."

ALSO READ | Sergio Aguero should 'earn' Manchester City contract extension: Pep

Aguero's setback is the latest in a series of injury and illness issues that have hit City, who were without Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake and Gabriel Jesus at the London Stadium.

The City boss, whose side are 12th in the Premier League after substitute Phil Foden cancelled out Michail Antonio's spectacular opener, said it was a testing period.

"The reality is we had four or five guys with Covid," he added. "We didn't have time for regeneration.

"Our striker (Gabriel Jesus) was injured in the first game. Sergio was out for four months. Kevin (De Bruyne) was injured. (Ilkay) Gundogan came back from Covid.

"To play every three days you need the whole squad. To not have the whole squad is more difficult."
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sergio Aguero Sergio Aguero injury Manchester City Pep Guardiola EPL Premier League
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp