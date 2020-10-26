STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Juventus vs Verona: We had too much of wait-and-see approach, feels Pirlo 

Pirlo said his side reacted well after conceding a goal but stressed that they "don't need a slap in the face" to wake them up.

Published: 26th October 2020 12:19 PM

Pirlo

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

TURIN: After being restricted to a 1-1 draw by Verona, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo said his side had too much of a "wait-and-see approach" and lacked aggression during their Serie A clash on Monday.

Andrea Favilli scored the opening goal of the match in the 60th minute to put Verona ahead. However, Dejan Kulusevski netted an equalizer in the 77th minute and the match concluded on the same.

Pirlo said his side reacted well after conceding a goal but stressed that they "don't need a slap in the face" to wake them up.

"We had a too much of a wait-and-see approach in the first half, we were not very aggressive with the midfielders and yet the best opportunities had been ours. We reacted after their goal in the second half, but we don't need a slap in the face to wake us up - we have to start with more determination," the club's official website quoted Pirlo as saying.

"We knew it would be more difficult than in Kiev, especially due to the intensity that Verona puts on the pitch. Kulusevski came on and did very well, Dybala worked hard for 90 minutes and it was a positive note, Arthur did well in his second match, as did the other midfielders, but we need to improve," he added.

Juventus currently holds the fifth spot on the Serie A points table with nine points from five games. 

