STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Manchester City enjoys easy European night with 3-0 win vs Marseille

Marseille, on the other hand, has not even scored yet and is already starting to stare elimination in the face.

Published: 28th October 2020 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester City's Ferran Torres, centre, is congratulated by teammate's Raheem Sterling, left, and Phil Foden, right, after scoring his team's first goal. (Photo | AP)

Manchester City's Ferran Torres, centre, is congratulated by teammate's Raheem Sterling, left, and Phil Foden, right, after scoring his team's first goal. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MARSEILLE: Manchester City enjoyed a respite from domestic difficulties and found its scoring touch in a resounding 3-0 win at Marseille in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Once so dominant in the Premier League, the cash-rich club has made an unconvincing start. City sits in 13th place with only two wins from five games and eight goals scored, amid suggestions its usually prolific attack has been found out by English defenses.

A poor Marseille side was not the stiffest test to prove the doubters wrong, but Ferran Torres, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling all netted to give City a boost and first place in Group C after last week's 3-1 home victory against Porto.

“We played really well, we didn’t concede much,” City coach Pep Guardiola said. “We were controlled, we were so aggressive without the ball. I’m so satisfied with the performance.”

Marseille, on the other hand, has not even scored yet and is already starting to stare elimination in the face.

“It’s a different level and we have to be honest about that. We need to learn from these matches and improve, but it’s a tough defeat,” Marseille winger Florian Thauvin said. “When you spend the whole match 30 meters from your own goal and you have 70 meters to cover in order to score a goal, it’s difficult to have the legs to do that.”

The home side gifted City the lead in the 18th minute when midfielder Valentin Rongier's sloppy sideways pass was intercepted by Kevin De Bruyne on the right flank. He quickly teed up Torres to sweep home from close range and claim another goal after also scoring against Porto.

Another panicky moment nearly offered City a second goal, but left back Oleksandr Zinchenko's low strike from the edge of the penalty area shaved the post.

City's second came in the 76th when Phil Foden sprinted down the left and his back-post cross was headed down by Sterling. The loose ball landed near the penalty spot and Gundogan assuredly clipped it past goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

“When they played with five at the back we had to make the pitch high and wide," Guardiola said. "Raheem was exceptional and Phil as well.”

Five minutes later, City attacked down the right and De Bruyne offered Sterling a tap-in.

“It was a tough match to play and we paid for our mistakes," Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas said.

Perhaps one of those mistakes was deploying Thauvin as a makeshift striker and surprisingly leaving playmaker Dimitri Payet on the bench. The home side offered nothing during the first half, except for when City goalkeeper Ederson made a simple stop from Nemanja Radonjic's tame shot late on.

Ederson patted away a speculative drive from Thauvin early into the second half as Marseille improved slightly on a largely comfortable night for City.

There were no fans inside the 67,000-capacity Stade Velodrome because of coronavirus restrictions, but some Marseille fans lined the streets outside and lit flares when the home team’s bus arrived.

City’s players all took a knee against racism before the start, but Marseille’s players stayed standing.

In Group C's other match, second-place Porto beat third-place Olympiakos 2-0 at home to leave both sides on three points.

Marseille travels to Porto and City hosts Olympiakos in next Tuesday's games.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester City European night Marseille Champions League
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp