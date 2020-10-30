Ronald Araujo sustains hamstring injury, confirms Barcelona

By ANI

BARCELONA: Barcelona have confirmed that Ronald Araujo has sustained a hamstring injury on his right leg.

Araujo picked the injury during the club's Champions League clash against Juventus on Thursday.

"Test on Friday has revealed that Ronald Araujo has a femoral biceps (hamstring) injury on his right leg and his availability will now depend on how the injury develops," the club said in a statement.

The Uruguayan was substituted at half-time by Sergio Busquets during the match which Barcelona won by 2-0.

Ousmane Dembele had scored the opening goal of the match in the 14th minute, handing Barcelona a lead. Lionel Messi then successfully converted a penalty in the 90+1st minute to seal a 2-0 win for Barcelona.