STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Arsenal and Manchester United clashes no longer title deciders, says Solskjaer

Such fireworks are unlikely on Sunday at least off the pitch as 15th-placed United host Arsenal, who are two points better off having played a game more.

Published: 31st October 2020 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: The days when the two league matches between Arsenal and Manchester United decided where the title was destined are over, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday.

The former United striker featured in many of those matches when managerial legends Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger were in charge and passions often boiled over both on and off the pitch.

Such fireworks are unlikely on Sunday at least off the pitch as 15th-placed United host Arsenal, who are two points better off having played a game more.

Solskjaer -- who will be taking charge of United for the 100th time -- and his Gunners counterpart Mikel Arteta are very different personalities to Ferguson and Wenger.

"When I played it was between us both to win the league, so that was a fierce rivalry," said Solskjaer.

"There were all sorts of old stories -- the passion, the excitement and the importance of those games.

"We knew if we took six points off them we'd more or less win the league, or vice versa.

"There's still the rivalry, the history, but now we don't think about them as our rivals or anyone as our rivals.

"We just need to put points on the board. Let's hope I can celebrate number 100 with a good performance and a result. I've enjoyed it so far."

- 'Pleased with the response' -

Solskjaer, whose side have shown character in rebounding from their 6-1 humiliation at home to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season, said Arteta was making his mark at Arsenal.

The Spaniard played under Wenger for the Gunners before having a spell as assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

He took over at Arsenal last season, replacing compatriot Unai Emery, and guided the club to FA Cup success.

"You can see what he's doing. He's got his own ideas," said Solskjaer.

"He's worked under a top manager before. It's a great foundation to build from."

Solskjaer said it was hard for him to judge how far he had brought United since replacing Jose Mourinho in December 2018.

"We want to develop, we want to improve," he said.

"It's not up to me to say how far we've come. I've been very pleased with the response after the start of the season.

"I think any result as brutal as a 6-1 would have to get a response and, of course, it has been dealt with internally.

"We wanted to finish that off as soon as we could and just move forward. Now we feel fit and strong and competitive in every game."

United's home thrashing by Spurs is one of a number of surprising results this season already -- Aston Villa whipped champions Liverpool 7-2 -- and this makes Solskjaer feel it will be a much more competitive title race.

"So many clubs have developed strength in depth and ability to challenge for trophies," the 47-year-old Norwegian said.

"The top two (Liverpool and Manchester City) have run away with it in the last two seasons but this year a lot of us would hope to put up a challenge.

"Back then (when Solskjaer played) it was Arsenal, then Chelsea.

"Now it's more exciting and interesting for the fans. Anything can happen, as this season has shown."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manchester United Arsenal Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Premier league Mikel Arteta
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp