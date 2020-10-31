STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Van de Beek speaks about lack of chances in starting XI at Manchester United

The Netherlands midfielder has not found himself in the starting XI often and he is still waiting for his first Premier League start.

Published: 31st October 2020 07:45 PM

Manchester United's Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has spoken on the lack of chances in starting XI, saying that "players always want to play games".

Van de Beek had come to United after completing a move from Ajax in September this year. However, the Netherlands midfielder has not found himself in the starting XI often and he is still waiting for his first Premier League start.

"Players always want to play games. Training is also nice, but the games... this is why you're playing football. I think a lot of games [means] we can improve always and I am sure that we will win more if we stay focused," the official website of United quoted van de Beek as saying.

"Arsenal have showed that they have really good players and we need to be focused. We won [against RB Leipzig] and everybody's happy and it's good for the confidence and everything, but now we must go on to that game [on Sunday]. A lot of big games are coming up now. A lot of games. We need to stay focused and then I'm sure that we'll make more nice wins," he added.

Van de Beek started for United in the Champions League group-stage match against RB Leipzig. United managed to win that match 5-0.

The midfielder ended up playing 68 minutes in that match against RB Leipzig.

United will next take on Arsenal in the Premier League 2020-21 season on Sunday, November 1.

The side is currently in the 15th place with seven points from 5 matches.

