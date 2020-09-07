STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ansu Fati's self-confidence isn't normal: Luis Enrique on Spain's youngest goalscorer

Luis Enrique said that Ansu Fati's 'self-confidence is not normal' after the latter became Spain's youngest goalscorer in history.

Spain coach Luis Enrique

Spain coach Luis Enrique (Photo | AP)

MADRID: Spain manager Luis Enrique said that Ansu Fati's "self-confidence is not normal" after the latter became Spain's youngest goalscorer in history.

"When we choose the squad we do not look at his age. That does not mean that we do not have to understand that Ansu Fati will play bad games and will make mistakes many times. It is part of his learning, but that self-confidence is not normal," Goal.com quoted Enrique as saying.

Fati became Spain's youngest goalscorer in history during his team's massive win over Ukraine in the Nations League here on Monday.

Aged 17 years and 311 days, Fati became the youngest player to net for Spain, breaking the record of Juan Errazquin who had scored at the age of 18 years and 344 days in 1925, Goal.com reported.

Spain claimed a commanding 4-0 win over Ukraine, with Fati scoring the third goal of the match in the 32nd minute.

Enrique further stated: "Ansu Fati is very happy and has reasons. He is only 17 years old and has to mature, but that in his second game with the national team he dares to do all this... He brings hard work and humility. He has trained at an impressive pace and I am glad that he goes home with this joy."

