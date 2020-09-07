STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo told to wear mask during Portugal vs Croatia match

As per a report, Ronaldo caught the attention after a stadium official was seen approaching the striker to remind him to put on his mask as part of coronavirus protocol.

Published: 07th September 2020 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Cristiano Ronaldo was intervened and asked to put on a mask, keeping the safety of the players in mind. (Photo | Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo was intervened and asked to put on a mask, keeping the safety of the players in mind. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

PORTO: Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been reprimanded for not wearing a mask while watching his side's match against Croatia in the Nations League.

Ronaldo was ruled out from the match against Croatia on Saturday (local time) due to a toe infection, Goal.com reported.

As per a report in Goal.com, Ronaldo caught the attention after a stadium official was seen approaching the striker to remind him to put on his mask as part of coronavirus protocol.

Ronaldo then quickly complied with the official and he was seen wearing a mask for the entirety of the match.

Portugal defeated Croatia 4-1 in the Nations League as Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Andre Silva all registered goals for Portugal.

Portugal will next be facing Sweden in the Nations League on Tuesday. The manager of Portugal Fernando Santos has confirmed that Ronaldo would be missing the match against Sweden as well.

"I wasn't resting him. If he was in good shape, he would have been in the starting XI able to play the game against Croatia. He feels better and, at the moment, he will travel to Sweden. Then we'll see. There is no injury, but he has to recover from that infection," Goal.com quoted Santos as saying to RTP.

Ronaldo has scored 99 goals for Portugal and would be looking to score his 100th international goal.

Portugal is the defending champions of Nations League tournament as the side defeated Netherlands 1-0 in the finals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Portugal vs Croatia Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (L) and Kangana Ranaut (File photos)
"You are not Maharashtra": Kangana Ranaut's message for Sanjay Raut
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp