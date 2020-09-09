STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Belgium beats Iceland 5-1 in Nations League

After Axel Witsel's equalizer, Belgium took the lead in the 17th through Batshuayi, who slotted the ball home from the rebound.

Published: 09th September 2020 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Belgium's Dries Mertens (C) jubilates after scoring his sides third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match against Iceland, at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels.

Belgium's Dries Mertens (C) jubilates after scoring his sides third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match against Iceland, at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BRUSSELS: Striker Michy Batshuayi scored twice and teenager Jeremy Doku marked his first international start with a goal as Belgium beat Iceland 5-1 to claim a second consecutive win in the Nations League.

Despite the absence of several key players, including Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard, the hosts quickly recovered from going one goal down and monopolized the ball in the second half.

On the day he was voted English football's player of the year, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne provided two assists at an empty King Baudouin stadium.

The match was played without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hosts trailed for only two minutes after Holmbert Fridjonsson put Iceland ahead in the 11th.

After Axel Witsel's equalizer, Belgium took the lead in the 17th through Batshuayi, who slotted the ball home from the rebound.

Dries Mertens added his name to the score sheet with a clean finish five minutes into the second half after being set up by De Bruyne.

Batshuayi made it 4-1 with a back-heel flick and Doku completed the rout 10 minutes from time.

The 18-year-old Anderlecht forward collected a pass from De Bruyne, cut inside the box on the left and unleashed a powerful strike into the top corner at the far post.

"I'm still shocked to be playing with such good players," Doku said.

"I'm very happy with my performance."

Belgium won 2-0 at Denmark in their Nations League A Group 2 opener last weekend.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Belgium vs Iceland Nations League UEFA Nations League
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp