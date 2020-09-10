Marcelo Bielsa announces he will remain manager of Leeds
The Argentine coach guided the northern club back into the top division after a 16-year absence in July but had yet to commit to a new contract.
LEEDS (UK): Marcelo Bielsa says he will remain in charge of Leeds for the team's first season back in the English Premier League.
I will be working the next season at Leeds United," Bielsa said on Thursday ahead of the season opener on Saturday against champion Liverpool.