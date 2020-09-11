STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Borussia Dortmund confirms plans to launch women's team from 2021-22 season

German club Borussia Dortmund said it will launch a Girls' and Women's Football department on July 1 next year.

Borussia Dortmund Fans

Borussia Dortmund Fans (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DORTMUND: Borussia Dortmund on Thursday confirmed that they will be launching a new women's team from the 2021-22 season.

The German club said it will launch a Girls' and Women's Football department on July 1 next year.

"As of next summer, men will no longer have a monopoly on exciting football in black and yellow. On 1 July 2021, Borussia Dortmund will launch a Girls' and Women's Football department. In the coming months, the foundations will be laid for the first time that a BVB women's team will fight for goals and points in the 2021/22 season," the club said in a statement.

"The club's final decision to go into the world of girls' and women's football was the result of a survey of BVB members and football clubs in Dortmund. One thing is certain: Borussia Dortmund will not acquire the licence of another professional club - instead, they will develop women's football organically within the club," the statement added.

The club said its goal is to develop women's football step by step. The women's football team will therefore start in the district league B and will hopefully play at a high level within a decade if possible.

Managing Director Carsten Cramer, in a statement, said: "It became clear from all the discussions that BVB's authentic and sporting way was the right way to go. At the last Annual General Meeting, our members had provided the initial spark with their questions and ideas. We have picked up the ball over the past few months. And now it's time to put it into practice."

Cramer further added: "It is our mission to strengthen women's football in Dortmund on a broader basis, but this also includes imposing some self-restraint here or there. We will share the details as soon as they have been finalized."

