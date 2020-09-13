STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diego Simeone tests positive for Covid-19, Atletico confirm

Simeone, 50, is isolated at home and has not presented symptoms.

Published: 13th September 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Atletico Madrid gaffer Diego Simeone | AP

By AFP

MADRID: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has tested positive for Covid-19, the club announced on Saturday.

Atletico's squad and staff returned early from a pre-season trip to Los Angeles de San Rafael just outside Madrid after a test on Thursday came back positive. Further tests on Friday showed Simeone had caught the virus.

"The analysis of these new samples in the laboratory has determined that our trainer, Diego Pablo Simeone, has given a positive result for Covid-19," read the club statement.

"Fortunately, our coach does not present any symptoms and is at his home isolated and fulfilling the corresponding quarantine after being with the team since last Monday."

Simeone was absent from training on Saturday. Atletico's first La Liga match against Granada is not scheduled to be played until September 27 as the club have been given extra time off before starting the season.

