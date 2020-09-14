STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sometimes you have to learn how to lose: Alvaro Gonzalez denies Neymar's racism claim

The Brazilian was sent off for slapping Gonzalez in injury-time, who he accused of racism as he left the field and also on social media following the match.

Published: 14th September 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Marseille's Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez celebrates after winning the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille (OM). (Photo | AFP)

Marseille's Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez celebrates after winning the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Marseille (OM). (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

PARIS: Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez on Monday defended himself after Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar Jr accused him of making racist remarks during a Ligue 1 match.

PSG lost 0-1 against Marseille on Sunday but the game became a subject of controversies as five players were sent off due to their involvement in a brawl, Goal.com reported.

Neymar had slapped Gonzalez in the back of his head and later accused the Marseille defender of making racist slurs towards him. After the match, Neymar had accused Gonzalez of making racist slurs and added that he regretted not slapping him in the face.

Reacting to this, Gonzalez tweeted: "There is no place for racism. A clean career and with many team-mates and friends on a day to day basis. Sometimes you have to learn how to lose and accept it on the field. Incredible three points today."

WATCH | Neymar among five stoppage-time red cards, Marseille beat PSG

After the match, Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas also defended his player Gonzalez as he accused Angel Di Maria of spitting at one of his players.

"Alvaro is an experienced player. There is no room for racism in football, but I don't think that's it. Neymar was a little annoyed by this situation at the end of the match. I hope that will not distract from this victory. We also have Di Maria who spat on one of our players. It was a Clasico and we must remember this historic victory for OM," Goal.com quoted Boas as saying.

Thomas Tuchel's PSG will next lock horns with Metz on Wednesday and the side would be without the services of Neymar, Layvin Kurzawa, and Leandro Paredes following their red cards on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alvaro Gonzalez Neymar Paris Saint-Germain Marseille
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp