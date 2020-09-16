STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aston Villa sign Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for USD 26 million

The 28-year-old Argentine, who has signed a four-year deal, helped Arsenal to FA Cup victory last season and Community Shield glory last month but faced playing second fiddle to Bernd Leno.

Published: 16th September 2020 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Aston Villa's new goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa's new goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (Photo| IANS)

By AFP

LONDON: Aston Villa announced the signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on Wednesday for a reported fee of EUR 20 million (USD 26 million). The 28-year-old Argentine, who has signed a four-year deal, helped Arsenal to FA Cup victory last season and Community Shield glory last month but faced playing second fiddle to Bernd Leno.

Villa boss Dean Smith said: "We are really pleased with the signing of our new goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. "We know how highly Arsenal rated him and we watched his outstanding performances last season in a trophy-winning top side.

"We moved for Emi when we saw the opportunity, as it is rare to be able to buy a top-class goalkeeper who hasn't yet reached their peak age and who can therefore be a key player for our club for the long term."

