STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Neymar banned for two games following PSG-Marseille brawl

The match became a subject of controversy as five players including Neymar were given red cards for being involved in a brawl.

Published: 17th September 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Neymar leaves the pitch after getting a red card. (Photo | AP)

Neymar leaves the pitch after getting a red card. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar has been banned for two games for his part in the brawl at the end of the Ligue 1 game against Marseille on Sunday (local time).

The match became a subject of controversy as five players including Neymar were given red cards for being involved in a brawl.

Neymar was one of five players sent off during injury time at the end of Marseille's 1-0 win over PSG in the latter's Ligue 1 return.

Neymar also has a third game under a suspended sentence, with Leandro Paredes given the same punishment.

Layvin Kurzawa has been suspended for six matches while Marseille player Jordan Amavi has been suspended for three games while Dario Benedetto will miss the next match.

After the match, Neymar took to Twitter to say that he regretted not hitting Gonzalez in the face while the Marseille defender said that he did not make any racial slurs and Neymar needs to learn how to lose.

On Monday (local time), Neymar again released a lengthy statement saying that he regretted how the entire situation unfolded, but he also asked the people in power to address the issue of racism in sport.

"Yesterday I revolted. I was punished with red because I wanted to hit someone who offended me. I thought I could not leave without doing something because I realised that those in charge would not do anything, did not notice or ignored the fact. During the game, I wanted to answer as always: playing football. The facts showed that I did not succeed. I revolted. In our sport, aggressions, insults, swearing are part of the game, of the dispute. You can't be affectionate. I understand this guy partly, all is part of the game, but racism and intolerance are unacceptable," Neymar wrote on Instagram.

"I am black, son of black, grandson and great-grandson of black also. I am proud and do not see myself as different from anyone. Yesterday, I wanted those in charge of the game (referees, assistants) to position themselves impartially and to understand that there is no longer such a place for a prejudiced attitude. Reflecting and seeing all the manifestation of what happened, I am saddened by the feeling of hatred that we can provoke when, in the heat of the moment, we snap," he had added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neymar Paris Saint-Germain Marseille
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp