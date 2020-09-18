STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

English Premier League: Liverpool face Chelsea test in title defence as Manchester clubs enter fray

Arsenal, Everton and Leicester hope to build on encouraging opening wins while Jose Mourinho needs a morale-boosting victory for Tottenham.

Published: 18th September 2020 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) scores his side's third goal during the EPL soccer match against Leeds United, at the Anfield stadium

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) scores his side's third goal during the EPL soccer match against Leeds United, at the Anfield stadium. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Liverpool face an early test of their Premier League title defence against Chelsea this weekend as Manchester City and Manchester United launch their quest to be champions.

Arsenal, Everton and Leicester hope to build on encouraging opening wins while Jose Mourinho needs a morale-boosting victory for Tottenham. AFP Sport looks at some of the main talking points ahead of the action.

Will big-spending Chelsea make Liverpool pay?

Chelsea's meeting with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday has added edge after a feisty exchange between the managers over transfer spending. 

The London club finished 33 points behind the champions last season but have splashed out around EUR 200 million (USD 259 million) on new players. By contrast, Liverpool have been relatively quiet, adding just Greece left-back Kostas Tsimikas so far, with Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara likely to follow.

Jurgen Klopp pointedly said Liverpool could not spend in the same way as clubs owned by "countries" and "oligarchs" such as City and Chelsea during the coronavirus pandemic. But Frank Lampard, who also became embroiled in a spat with Liverpool's bench in July, pointed out the Anfield side had spent big in previous seasons as they built their title-winning side.

Liverpool will be keen to cut out the defensive errors they committed in a 4-3 win against newly-promoted Leeds, but Mohamed Salah looked in fine early season form as he scored a hat-trick on the opening weekend.

Chelsea were also unconvincing winners against Brighton in their opening match, but Timo Werner, who chose to join the Blues despite interest from Liverpool, did impress in winning a penalty against the Seagulls.

Manchester City's tough task

Manchester City are the bookmakers' favourites to land a third Premier League trophy in four seasons but face a tough opener against Wolves. City boss Pep Guardiola has shored up his defence by signing Netherlands international Nathan Ake and has added to his rich attacking options, landing Ferran Torres from Valencia.

City scored 102 goals last season as they finished second, but lost nine matches as they surrendered their crown to Liverpool.

Both Manchester clubs are starting a week later than other sides due to their European commitments last season. Guardiola will be painfully aware that his team must be more consistent this campaign and he cannot afford to let Klopp's men open up an early lead.

But he will feel nervous as he travels to face Wolves, who beat City twice last season, after a disrupted pre-season. City duo Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, while Phil Foden was sent home by England after breaking coronavirus protocols while on international duty.

Can Manchester Utd progress?

The challenge facing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of a match against Crystal Palace is how to improve on last season's third-place finish. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes was the catalyst as United put together a long unbeaten run, with a front three of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood providing the firepower.

But United have been relatively quiet in the transfer window, so far adding just midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax, despite persistent speculation linking them with Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho. "When we signed Bruno Fernandes, we knew we needed that kind of player -- now we've signed Donny and he's a type of player I felt we needed in the squad," said Solskjaer.

Arsenal's feel-good factorArsenal are buoyant after launching their season with a 3-0 win at newly promoted Fulham and tying down captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for three more years. Mikel Arteta's men, who host West Ham on Saturday, finished down in eighth place last season but ended their campaign on a high, winning the FA Cup for a record 14th time.

They followed that up by beating Liverpool on penalties in the season-opening Community Shield before the announcement on Aubameyang this week that fans had craved. "I want to become an Arsenal legend just like Thierry (Henry), Wrighty (Ian Wright), (Tony) Adams and (Dennis) Bergkamp," he said.

Fixtures

Saturday: Everton v West Brom (1130 GMT), Leeds v Fulham (1400), Manchester United v Crystal Palace (1630), Arsenal v West Ham (1900)

Sunday: Southampton v Tottenham (1100), Newcastle v Brighton (1300), Chelsea v Liverpool (1530), Leicester v Burnley (1800)

Monday: Aston Villa v Sheffield United (1700), Wolves v Manchester City (1915)   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
English Premier League Liverpool Manchester City Chelsea Manchester United Arsenal Everton
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp