STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

FC Goa ropes in Shillong Lajong FC mid-fielder Phrangki Buam

The 19-year-old has scored six goals for Shillong during that campaign, which made him the third-highest Indian goal scorer in the league.

Published: 18th September 2020 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Shillong Lajong FC mid-fielder Phrangki Buam

Shillong Lajong FC mid-fielder Phrangki Buam (photo| instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Building up to the new season, Indian Super League side FC Goa on Friday announced the arrival of mid-fielder Phrangki Buam from Shillong Lajong. The 19-year-old mid-fielder has signed a three-year contract with the Gaurs.

Making his senior debut on the national stage in the 2018-19 season of the I-League, the youngster went on to become an instant hit. He scored six goals for Shillong during that campaign, which made him the third-highest Indian goal scorer in the league.

Speaking after completing the transfer, Buam said, "Well, it's an absolute honour for me to join FC Goa. I'm happy and excited. There is real joy in my heart and I am really looking forward to my future as a Gaur. To be honest, over the past few years, I have become a fan of FC Goa. The style and the mentality to always attack is something that drew me."

Hailing from the Jaintia Hills region in Meghalaya, Buam started his career with Royal Wahingdoh, where he appeared for their U-16 and U-18 sides. He then moved to Shillong Lajong, where he helped the side in winning the U-18 youth league in 2018.

The same year, he would go on to impress all with his performances in the I-League. And even though Shillong was relegated, the youngster's performances as someone who has the ability to play across the front line, caught the eye.

In his last season, Buam helped Shillong win both the Shillong Premier League and Meghalaya State League where he top-scored for his side, combining goals from both tournaments. Later during the season, he had moved out on loan to Bengaluru United to play in the 2nd Division League and gain more exposure.

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa's Director of Football said, "Phrangki is a player who has immense potential and was one of the shining lights in a very talented bunch of players who emerged from the Lajong Academy.

"He's a player with an eye for goal and has the technical capability to fit well into the style of football that's become a hallmark of our club. We're hopeful that with time, Phrangki will become a regular feature in the first team," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Phrangki Buam FC Goa Indian Super League Shillong Lajong FC
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp