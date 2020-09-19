STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sergio Aguero could miss the first two months of the season, says Pep Guardiola

Manager Pep Guardiola feels that Aguero will take one or two months to regain match fitness.

Published: 19th September 2020 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could miss the first two months of the season as he battles back from a knee injury.

Manager Pep Guardiola feels that Aguero will take one or two months to regain match fitness.

"We knew that the injury was difficult. He is doing the job, in maybe one month or two months he will be ready. He has to come back on the pitch and regain the physical condition," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"Sergio was out for a long time and Sergio is not a guy who regains the physical condition quick so I think in one month or two months he will be ready," he added.

The Argentinian last played in June and had surgery on the meniscus problem which ruled him out of the Premier League run-in and conclusion of the Champions League knockout stage.

The 32-year-old has been training alone at the Etihad Campus and will definitely miss the Premier League opener against Wolves on Tuesday, September 22.

Aguero, who is in the final year of his City contract, only featured in 32 matches last season - the lowest number since joining from Atletico Madrid nine years ago.

Forward Riyad Mahrez is available after recovering from coronavirus but defender Aymeric Laporte is yet not available for the side.

"Riyad came back four days ago and [Friday] was the first day Aymeric is coming back. Riyad will be available, Laporte not yet. Aguero has not made one training session with us," Guardiola said.

