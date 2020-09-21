STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cesc Fabregas calls Sadio Mane 'best player' in Premier League after Liverpool-Chelsea clash

Mane scored twice during the Premier League clash against Chelsea to hand his side a 2-0 win in the match on Sunday. He netted the goals in the 50th and 54th minutes respectively.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring against Chelsea in English Premier League. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has said that Liverpool's Sadio Mane is the "best player" in the Premier League after the latter's heroics against Chelsea.

Fabregas, who currently plays for Monaco, took to Twitter and wrote: "I'll say it again. Mane best player in the League."

Last season's champions Liverpool have played two matches so far in the new season of Premier League and won both.

In the previous clash, the Jurgen Klopp-led side had registered a 4-3 win over Leeds United.

Liverpool will now play against Arsenal in the league on September 29. 

