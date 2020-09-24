STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Sudeva FC's Bhutanese coach Chencho Dorji says it was his idea to have an all-Indian team

Dorji was on Wednesday announced as the head of Delhi-based Sudeva FC which is making its debut in the I-League.

Published: 24th September 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Sudeva FC head coach Chencho Dorji

Sudeva FC head coach Chencho Dorji (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The first Bhutanese to be at the helm of affairs of an I-League club, FC Sudeva head coach Chencho Dorji says it was his idea to have an all-Indian team in the upcoming season.

Dorji was on Wednesday announced as the head coach of Delhi-based Sudeva FC which is making its debut in the I-League, set to start in the second half of November in a few venues in West Bengal in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was my idea to have all Indian players in the team and no foreigners, and I am glad the management was supportive of it. I have been following Indian football for a long time and I know the ability the Indian players possess. It is vital to give them the opportunity and see how they do," Dorji said.

"Surely there will be pressure but giving a platform to young Indian talent is one of our most important objectives. It is a great opportunity for them to show their talent in the I-League," he was quoted as saying in a release.

Talking about his foray in the I-League, he said, "It is a privilege for me to be the first coach in the Hero I-League from my country. It is a great opportunity and a big responsibility. I hope to do well with the support of the whole team."

Dorji had earlier worked as the head coach of the Bhutan youth national teams. "The I-League is one of the biggest leagues in South Asia and it has teams that have been playing at such a high level for many years. We have been preparing well and no team should take us lightly. We can certainly come up with surprise results," Dorji said.

He said that his team is a mix of the club's own academy players and experienced new recruits. "We want to start our play from the back - keeping the ball and enjoying the game. Our primary focus is on player development and the style also depends on the players you have. We are looking to sign players who fit into our system and we still have time to get them on board and prepared for the Hero I-League.

Dorji said that Sudeva FC have a good infrastructure and he is looking to have a pre-season of around six weeks, starting early next month. "We shall have all the players and staff staying at our academy in Delhi, with maximum priority being given to their safety (in view of COVID-19 pandemic)," he added.

More from Football.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
I League Chencho Dorji Sudeva FC Bhutan youth football Bhutanese football
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp