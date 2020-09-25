STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for coronavirus

Ibrahimovic will miss the Europa League match against the Norwegian side as well as Sunday's Serie A match at Crotone.

AC Milan striker Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan striker Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MILAN: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has the coronavirus, AC Milan confirmed on Thursday.

Milan players underwent tests on Wednesday after defender Léo Duarte was found to be infected following tests the previous day.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for COVID-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight's game against Bodø/Glimt," Milan said in a statement.

"The club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative."

Ibrahimovic will miss the Europa League match against the Norwegian side as well as Sunday's Serie A match at Crotone.

